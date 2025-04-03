Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,497.84. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,753 shares of company stock worth $11,640,201. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

