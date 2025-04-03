Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Hovde Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,256. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

