PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 24,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,482. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 24,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $217,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,110 shares in the company, valued at $217,472.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $230,140 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.