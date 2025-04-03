PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 24,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,482. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
