PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PMX remained flat at $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 101,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

