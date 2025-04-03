PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

