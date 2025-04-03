PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,453. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
