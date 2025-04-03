PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,453. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.