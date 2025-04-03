Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Corpay were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Corpay by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

NYSE CPAY opened at $359.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

