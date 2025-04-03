Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 94,998 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

