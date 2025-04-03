Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $8.46 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69 shares of company stock worth $92,626. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,391.20 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $555.71 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,345.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,254.25.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

