Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $8.15 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

