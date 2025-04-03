Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 10,100 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

