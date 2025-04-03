Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,751,448 shares in the company, valued at $352,689,889.20. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 736.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 217,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

