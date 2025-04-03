Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,842 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

