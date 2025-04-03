Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Penguin Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

PENG stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.83. Penguin Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $365.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,480.86. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $137,006.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,311.40. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,684 shares of company stock worth $393,617 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

