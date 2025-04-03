Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Paysafe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

PSFE stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Analysts expect that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

