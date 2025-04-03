Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $79.47 million and $6.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 79,443,384 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
