Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 1,710,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.66. 32,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.25. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.46.
About Patriot Battery Metals
