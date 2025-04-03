Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 1,710,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.66. 32,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.25. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.46.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

About Patriot Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.