Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paramount Global by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 187,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 85,047 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

