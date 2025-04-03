Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.