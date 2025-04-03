Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $201.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.99. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

