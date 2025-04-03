Pacific Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Pacific Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.