Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 61,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 20.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 2.8 %

PACB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 2,312,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $367.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,831.62. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,672.96. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

