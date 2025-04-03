Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70,617 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

