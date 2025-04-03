Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 759,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OST opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

