OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

