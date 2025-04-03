Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,086,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 2,586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,717.3 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $69.41.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
