Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,086,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 2,586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,717.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

