Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 343 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,522,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $527.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $544.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.55 and a 200-day moving average of $476.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. This represents a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,882.13. The trade was a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

