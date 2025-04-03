Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $259.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.