Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,336 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,471,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,183 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.