Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,747,000 after purchasing an additional 206,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,694,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,714,000 after buying an additional 554,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,170,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

DVN stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

