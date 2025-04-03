Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

