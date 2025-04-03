Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Up 5.3 %

ONON opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

