Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

