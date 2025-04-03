Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,307.06. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,683,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

