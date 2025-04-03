OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.