OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

