OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $935.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $974.03 and a 200-day moving average of $873.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

