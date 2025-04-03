OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,796 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,392,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,355,000 after buying an additional 524,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.59 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.3309 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

