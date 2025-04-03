OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after buying an additional 7,872,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $76,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

