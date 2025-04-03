Omaha Corp Boston Sells 45,440 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $570,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,450,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,704,333.92. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $146,426.35.

On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $89,300.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $99,021.26.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.