Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Sells C$251,075.48 in Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total value of C$251,075.48.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

OLY opened at C$105.81 on Thursday. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$107.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$254.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 price target on Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

