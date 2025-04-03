OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

EZA opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $349.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

