OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,438,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOZ opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $27.25.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th.

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

