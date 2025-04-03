OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

