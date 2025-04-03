OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.
VOE stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
