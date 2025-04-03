OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 27,530 Shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) by 209.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.26% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISE opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

