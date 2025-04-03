OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVMU opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

