Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $242,224.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,199.38. The trade was a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,662,533. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.09, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

