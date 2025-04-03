Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Short Interest Update

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oklo Trading Up 0.9 %

OKLO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,320,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,753. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

