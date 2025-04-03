O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dillard’s by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $363.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $510.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.34.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

